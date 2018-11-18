Pak ‘A’ team named for Lions 4-dayer

LAHORE: The national selection committee, headed by Inzamam ul Haq, has selected 13-member squad for Pakistan ‘A’ 4-day match against England Lions starting from November 18 to 21, 2018 in Abu Dhabi. Usman Salahuddin will replace Saad Ali in the team for the one-off four-day match against England Lions. Pakistan ‘A’ will be playing a series of One- 4 day match, 5 One Day matches and 2 T-20s against England Lions in the UAE.

Pakistan ‘A’ 13-member squad: Khuram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Usman Salahuddin, M Saad, M Rizwan (C), Saud Shakil, M Irfan, Ehsan Adil, Taj Wali, Sameen Gul, Ali Shafiq and M Asghar.