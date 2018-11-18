Mani hands over ACC reign to Bangladesh counterpart

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani who had twin offices to hold has handed over the presidentship of the Asian Cricket Council to his Bangladesh counterpart here on Saturday.

The transfer of power took place in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ACC held here at a local hotel, which was first in Pakistan in nearly a decade’s time.

Bangladesh cricket board chief Nazamul Hasan will now remain the ACC president for the term of 2018 to 2020.

During the meeting, the members were briefed about the ACC Development plans, events and the programs implemented in 2017. A brief presentation was made on the recently held Unimoni Asia Cup in the UAE. The tournament attracted huge crowds at the two venues (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) and top quality cricket was witnessed, the event was a big success for the ACC.

Commenting on his new role as the President of the ACC, Nazmul Hassan said: “I am honoured to take over the coveted role of ACC President. My foremost endeavour would be to bring the Asian cricket playing countries together and promote the sport around the region. The Asian wing is right now the strongest as far as international cricket is concerned with as many as five Test playing nations and two countries with ODI status.

“I have already been associated with ACC for a number of years and I hope my experience will help me in taking the ACC to greater heights in unison with all member countries,” Nazmul Hasan concluded. During the meeting Afghanistan was unanimously selected as full member ACC. Members also spoke about the inclusion of cricket in multi sports events like the Asian Games, efforts should be made to ensure the same for the 2022 Asian Games scheduled in China. The members meanwhile also discussed the possibilities of resumption of international cricket in Pakistan through the ACC platform.

The Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 is being jointly hosted by PCB and Sri Lanka Cricket, informed Ehsan Mani, with the Group B matches taking place in Karachi next month (Group A matches are being hosted in Sri Lanka) the members felt it is a step in the right direction for bringing back top quality cricket in the country. The ACC endeavour’s to take similar steps in the future. David Richardson (CEO ICC) gave a presentation to the ACC member countries on the ICC Global Strategy and how it can help them to growth the game in their respective countries.

Mohammad Aflah, President Cricket Board of Maldives thanked PCB and National Cricket Academy Management (NCA) for organizing a successful tour of Lahore last month.

Ehsan Mani in his address thanked the ACC and ICC officials, “I want to thank the ACC members, Mr. David Richardson (ICC, CEO) and other ICC officials for coming over to Lahore for the AGM. The Asian region is incredibly important for the future of international cricket comprising the biggest fan base for the game.

“I welcome Nazmul Hasan as the new President of the ACC, I am confident that he will work in promoting the Continued on page 28game further in the region. I would also like to thank the ACC Board and all member countries for their support during Pakistan’s tenure.” Mani stated.

At the end of the session the ACC members thanked the PCB for making excellent arrangements for the AGM.

The 33 members from different Asian countries were in attendant. Notable participants included Ehsan Mani, President ACC, David Richardson, CEO ICC, Nazmul Hassan, President Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nizamuddin Ch, CEO BCB, Ashley De Silva, CEO Sri Lanka Cricket Board, Aziz Ullah Fazl, President Afghanistan Cricket Board, Shafiq Stanikzai, CEO ACC, Mohammad Saleem Alyass, President Bahrain Cricket Association, Haider Farman, President Kuwait Cricket, Mahinda Vallipuram, President Malaysian Cricket Association, Mohamed Aflah, President Cricket Control Board of Maldives, Nadeem Nadwi, CEO Saudi Cricket, Waleed Bukhatir, Board Member Emirates Cricket Board, Pankaj Khimji, Board Member, Oman, Manzoor Ahmad, Member, Qatar Cricket Association, Mahmood Gaznavi, President Singapore Cricket Association, Singapore, Ravi Sehgal, President Cricket Association of Thailand, Thailand, Ashok Nath Pyakuryal, Representative of Nepal Cricket Association, Nepal. The Indian board abstained from the meeting on political grounds.