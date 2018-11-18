CM announces uplift projects for Taunsa

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Taunsa Sharif for the first time after taking oath of the office and announced development projects worth billions of rupees besides inaugurating and lying foundation stone of various projects.

The chief minister also inaugurated dialysis unit at THQ Taunsa and the Urban Bus Service. He laid foundation stone of Boys Degree College Shadan Lund, Two-Way Indus Highway, a police station and the buildings of Tehsil Complex.

Addressing members of national and provincial assemblies from the area, the chief minister said the change had come and all poor areas including Taunsa Sharif were being transformed into developed cities. He announced four years BS degree programme at boys and girl colleges of Taunsa, giving status of government technical institute to vocational centre, four primary schools for girls, a new public park and the construction of playgrounds in 10 schools.

The chief minister said the Indus Hospital consisting of 200 beds and equipped with modern technology would be set up in Taunsa and during his next visit he would lay the foundation stone of this project. The Message Higher Secondary School will be set up in Taunsa under the Indus Foundation. The Insaaf Health Card will be launched in Dera Ghazi Khan soon while Model Rural Health Centre would be set up in Wohwa, he added. Sakhi Sarwar dispensary will be upgraded to Rural Health Centre. He announced the construction of Wohwa Road and five embankments will be constructed for the protection of the life of the people. He said 15 small dams will be constructed to preserve rainwater and after the renovation of Kamal and City Parks in Taunsa Sharif they would be handed over to PHA Lahore. Taunsa will be made a beautiful city. Streetlights, water supply and sewerage, tiles and beautification of entry and exit points would be done at a cost of Rs800m. Nine projects of extension and construction of roads will be completed in Taunsa Tehsil at a cost of Rs 3 billion. Ten km long Taunsa bypass will be constructed.