Signs of sinusitis

Sinusitis occurs when the lining of the hollow passages in your cheeks, forehead or below your eyes become inflamed. When swelling persists for more than two weeks, it may signal a sinus infection. The American Rhinologic Association mentions these typical symptoms of sinusitis:

Health Tips

* Nasal obstruction or congestion.

* Thick and discoloured drainage.

* Decreased senses of smell or taste.

* Facial pressure, discomfort or fullness.