JIT completes probe into Swati’s assets, misconduct

ISLAMABAD: A joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court to probe Federal Minister Azam Swati’s misconduct and assets has completed its investigation.

Geo News reported while quoting sources that the JIT completed its probe and prepared a report which has been signed by all members of the team. The JIT was probing alleged misuse of authority, misconduct and encroachment by the federal minister. The Swati appeared before the JIT at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarters on Wednesday and was questioned for two hours.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of Islamabad IGP Jan Muhammad s abrupt transfer last month. The IGP was transferred on October 27 after he allegedly refused to take action on a complaint by Swati’s son regarding a fight over purported encroachment with a family at their farmhouse. The apex court had formed a JIT to probe allegations of misuse of authority, misconduct and encroachment against the minister.

The JIT is headed by DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi and includes top officials from the Intelligence Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The team was tasked to submit its report to the court within 14 days.

The Supreme Court had suspended the transfer of Jan Muhammad but had to withdraw its order after he excused himself from performing duties as Islamabad IGP.