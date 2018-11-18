2 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan rocket attack

MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers were martyred and another two wounded in a rocket attack in Gurbaz area in Shawal tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said that a vehicle of the security forces was attacked with a rocket in Gurgaz area, leaving two soldiers martyred and another two wounded.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sarbuland and Saeed Ahmad. The injured were named Masood and Hamza Rehman.