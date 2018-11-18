23 kids, 6 teachers injured in school bus accident

LAHORE: At least 23 students and six teachers of a private school received injuries when their school bus on the way to Khewra mines turned turtle on Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku interchange on Saturday.

The injured were shifted to Shahdra hospital and DHQ hospital for treatment. The injured included Ayyan son of Tauqeer, Novafal s/o Iqbal, Faizan s/o Zulfiqar, Saim son of Waseem, Abdullah s/o Shahbaz, Rukhsana d/o Yaqoob, Shakeel, Sameer, Ahad, Maha, Faiq, Sharjeel. ­