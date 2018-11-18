close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

23 kids, 6 teachers injured in school bus accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

Share

LAHORE: At least 23 students and six teachers of a private school received injuries when their school bus on the way to Khewra mines turned turtle on Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku interchange on Saturday.

The injured were shifted to Shahdra hospital and DHQ hospital for treatment. The injured included Ayyan son of Tauqeer, Novafal s/o Iqbal, Faizan s/o Zulfiqar, Saim son of Waseem, Abdullah s/o Shahbaz, Rukhsana d/o Yaqoob, Shakeel, Sameer, Ahad, Maha, Faiq, Sharjeel. ­

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan