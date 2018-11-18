Murad inquires after blast victims at JPMC

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) to inquire after the injured in the Quaidabad explosion.

Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali apprised him of the nature of injuries and the condition of the patients, M. Waqar Bhatti adds.

“Today I visited the JPMC to inquire after the injured in yesterday’s explosion in Quaidabad. As many as 12 people had been injured in the blast and all the injured were brought to the JPMC for treatment. Ten of the wounded had been discharged after treatment while two are still under treatment,” the chief minister said.

He said he had met one of the patients as the other patient’s condition was serious and he was kept in the intensive care unit.

Shah vowed to properly investigate the act of terrorism in which an improvised explosive device was used. He added that another device was also planted there but the investigators spotted it and experts then defused it.

“The IGP [inspector general of police] is not in the town but as soon as he gets back I will meet him and personnel of intelligence agencies to make sure that no such incidents are repeated in the province,” he added.

Jamali informed the chief minister about a prevailing shortage of medicines, surgical items and consumables at the hospital as well as other health facilities in the province, and urged him to resolve the crisis so that patients could be treated properly.

He was also briefed about the various ongoing development projects at the JPMC, including the installation of new and latest equipment and the provision of new methods of treatment, for timely cure and recovery of patients.