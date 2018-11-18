First 100 days: PM to unveil progress, achievements on 29th

ISLAMABAD: On the completion of first 100 days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Prime Minister Imran Khan will unveil his achievements, future targets and direction while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will release a white paper on this period.

The premier will unfurl the progress accomplished during this timeline on November 29 and has directed his cabinet team to prepare its progress report for incorporation in his speech. On the other hand, the PML-N will issue the white paper the same day or next day.

When asked about the movement forward on the key pledges like building five million housing units, creating ten million new jobs, reforming the Punjab police, preparing fresh Local Government system etc., Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani told The News that there was significant progress in every sphere, which will be dilated on by Imran Khan.

He said he was getting an update on the whole gamut of achievements in the next couple of days. However, he said improvement in several fields was already visible and people were feeling the change.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor told The News that they were also preparing a fact-sheet on the government’s working in its first 100 days. “Nafeesa Shah is working on it and collecting the requisite details.”

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the first 100 days were full of U-turns as per the standard strategy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “We will highlight the abundant about-turns and underline how life has become very difficult for the common man even during this brief period.”

He said there was no progress whatsoever on the rosy promises made by the PTI over the past five years. “It has been proven beyond doubt that this government is incapable and incompetent, lacks planning and is trying to replace its ‘performance’ with propaganda and spin-doctoring. Its hallmark is to abuse its political rivals instead of showing its performance.”

An informed official said that the prime minister will focus on the austerity drive his government has taken and the dividends it has produced. He will talk about detection of US $15 billion worth properties of Pakistanis purchased in the United Arab Emirates through money laundering.

The official said that Imran Khan will detail the huge state land recovered from the mafia in different parts of Pakistan specifically in Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory. The premier will also cite the success and benefits of his foreign visits.

According to the official, Imran Khan will list the financial woes inflicted by the previous governments’ policies and present their solution and the measures taken by his government to rectify them.

The official said the bill to establish the new housing authority has been firmed up and will be presented to the Parliament any time. Similarly, he said, the proposed legislation for introducing the new Local Government system in Punjab is also ready for enactment by the Provincial Assembly.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan has never been maligned so much abroad as the present government has done. Instead of presenting Pakistan as a good place for investment and invoking foreign investors’ confidence, the prime minister has discouraged everyone abroad to come to the country, the PML-N leader said.

He said the white paper will project with instances that during its first 100 days, the government only raised the political temperature and took no measure to calm down the situation for economic stability. He said that today the business in Pakistan is at a standstill.

Ahsan Iqbal said that these 100 days have become a big joke to the nation. He said the government took U-turn on every promise it has made to the people.

The PML-N leader said that unfortunately, the ministers have made both the Houses of Parliament a place for shouting, mudslinging and scandalizing the opposition parties instead of indulging in any kind of meaningful legislation and debate. “Debacle after debacle is taking place on the domestic and foreign fronts over the past 100 days, and the government is unprepared to change its trajectory.”