Sun Nov 18, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 18, 2018
Qul today

National

BR
Bureau report
November 18, 2018

PESHAWAR: Qul for Major (r) Muhammad Jehangir Khan, who passed away on Friday after brief illness, will be held today (Sunday) at 12 noon at his residence in Yousafabadi, Darmangae, Warsak Road, Peshawar.

He was the elder brother of former vice chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Azmat Hayat Khan.

