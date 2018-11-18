LG by-polls on 12 Karak seats on Dec 23

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARAK: By-election on 12 vacant seats of different councils in the district would be held on December 23.
According to a letter from the District Election Commissioner, Karak, the elections on the vacant seats of one district councillor, two tehsil councillors, seven general councillors, one peasant and one woman members would be held on December 23.
