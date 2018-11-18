close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
LG by-polls on 12 Karak seats on Dec 23

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

KARAK: By-election on 12 vacant seats of different councils in the district would be held on December 23.

According to a letter from the District Election Commissioner, Karak, the elections on the vacant seats of one district councillor, two tehsil councillors, seven general councillors, one peasant and one woman members would be held on December 23.

