KCD sanctioned thirty more seats

PESHAWAR: After a series of visits, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) approved increase of seats from 50 to 80 at the Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD).

The PMDC, in its previous inspections, found deficiencies and refused increase in the seats to the first and oldest public sector dental college of the province.

The council, in its 186th session, discussed the matter of comprehensive re-inspection of KCD conducted on October 26, 2018 and decided for intake of 80 BDS students.

The PMDC team visited KCD in May 2018, but due to lack of faculty, the number of seats was not enhanced but on the request of the KCD dean, they visited the institution on October 26 again and enhanced the number of seats after they showed satisfaction on available services. The team lauded the efforts of the institution for students and patient care.

The KCD, established in 1964, is premier institution of the country, with Prof Dr Ghulam Rasool as its first regular dean.

The institution has progressed a lot due to the untiring efforts of the present dean, faculty and his team.

To strengthen KCD, the basic science faculty for the BDS students was hired in the department of anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, general pathology and pharmacology.