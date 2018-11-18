Private airline employees demand salaries

PESHAWAR: The employees of a private airline, Shaheen Air, on Saturday staged protest against the non-payment of salaries for five months.

They were carrying banners and placards demanding the early release of their salaries.

The protesters, including women employees, had gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club building for the protest.

The speakers said the airline did not pay salaries to its 4,000 employees for the past few months.

They said their families were facing hardships due to non-payment of salaries.

“We are facing financial problems as we have not received salaries for five months. The management is making lame excuses to pay the salaries,” a protester said.

The employees said they had to arrange livelihood for their families, pay tuition fees of children therefore they could not wait anymore.

They demanded the Supreme Court to take note of the situation and help them get their salaries.

They warned to launch a protest campaign if their salaries were not released forthwith.