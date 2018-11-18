Centre gave Rs1,500b to Balochistan in 10 years, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said the government, during the last 10 years, had transferred Rs1,500 billion to Balochistan as per statistics shared by the Ministry of Finance.

Exact figure transferred to Balochistan as per Hamad Azhar (Minister of State For Revenue) in last 10 year is Rs1,500 billion only from the federal kitty which does not include provincial taxes, the minister posted on his twitter account. Fawad regretted that if those who remained in power during that tenure are asked about utilisation of the transferred money, they said that the democracy and dignity of Parliament was under threat.