Bandits in police uniform loot wedding party

JARANWALA: Fifteen bandits in police uniform looted a wedding party near Jagatan bridge on Nankana Sahib Road on Saturday. The wedding party of Muhammad Naeem of Chak 591/GB was returning from Multan in several vehicles. When they reached near Jagatan bridge some fifteen robbers in police uniform intercepted the vehicles. The gunmen snatched cash, gold jewellery and other valuables from the bridegroom, bride and their relatives and friends. The people of the area gathered there and blocked the main Nankana Road for four hours in protest against the incident. They chanted slogans against police.