Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Two soldiers martyred in Waziristan rocket attack

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers were martyred and another two wounded in a rocket attack in Gurbaz area in Shawal tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, official sources said. The sources said that a vehicle of the security forces was attacked with a rocket in Gurgaz area, leaving two soldiers martyred and another two wounded. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sarbuland and Saeed Ahmad. The injured were named Masood and Hamza Rehman.

