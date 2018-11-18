KP CM wants land record computerisation expedited

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered to expedite the process of land record computerisation.

He issued the order during a detailed briefing given to him by the Board of Revenue for land record computerization, said a handout. Mahmood Khan stressed that land litigations were the highest because it was the primary concern of majority of the people.

Through the process of computerisation the right owners will be identified and transparency will be introduced into the system, which will make the process of deliverance of justice smooth as well as swift. The chief minister was informed in detail about the computerisation process in Malakand Division, Upper Dir and Lower Dir for which he approved the summary and budget.