Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Cash, valuables taken away

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

SIALKOT: Locals were robbed of cash and other valuables on Saturday.

In the first incident, Malik Bawar Hussain, his brother and his sister-in-law were moving in a car and near Bheko Chhor village two motorcyclist gunmen intercepted them and snatched Rs 26,000 and 16 tola of gold. In the second incident, a motorcycle of Hamza Umair Zahid was stolen from Hajipura in the limits of Hajipura police.

