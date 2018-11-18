Cash, valuables taken away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Locals were robbed of cash and other valuables on Saturday.
In the first incident, Malik Bawar Hussain, his brother and his sister-in-law were moving in a car and near Bheko Chhor village two motorcyclist gunmen intercepted them and snatched Rs 26,000 and 16 tola of gold. In the second incident, a motorcycle of Hamza Umair Zahid was stolen from Hajipura in the limits of Hajipura police.
