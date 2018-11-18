close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Senate chairman leaves for Oman today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, leading a delegation, begins on Sunday (today) an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman in response to an invitation extended by Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al-Manthri, Chairman of the State Council.

The visit comes within the framework of positive bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Pakistan, and the two countries' keenness to strengthen the existing cooperation between them in several fields. The visit of the chairman Senate and his delegation includes meetings with several senior officials in the Sultanate, signing of a memorandum of understanding between the State Council and the Senate of Pakistan and formal talks between the two councils. The visit also includes a tour to some historical and cultural landmarks in the Sultanate. The delegation accompanying the chairman Senate includes a number of members of the Senate.

