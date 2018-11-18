close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

CJ seeks PPSC reply on special candidate’s plea

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday issued a notice to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on an application moved by a successful candidate in written examination-2011 challenging his failure in interview on the pretext of his speech fluency disorder.

Syed Zubair Habib Gilani pleaded before the court that he was a special person having national and international certificates confirming his speech impairment.

Gilani said he was a victim of nature and a state institution discriminated against him just on the basis of something which was beyond his control. He requested the chief justice to direct the authority to review its decision and consider his case on the seats reserved for special persons. The chief justice sought a reply from the PPSC by Nov 29.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan