CJ seeks PPSC reply on special candidate’s plea

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday issued a notice to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on an application moved by a successful candidate in written examination-2011 challenging his failure in interview on the pretext of his speech fluency disorder.

Syed Zubair Habib Gilani pleaded before the court that he was a special person having national and international certificates confirming his speech impairment.

Gilani said he was a victim of nature and a state institution discriminated against him just on the basis of something which was beyond his control. He requested the chief justice to direct the authority to review its decision and consider his case on the seats reserved for special persons. The chief justice sought a reply from the PPSC by Nov 29.