PPP wants JIT on Aleema Khan property issue

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday demanded that a joint investigation team should also be constituted to investigate how Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan had made property in Dubai. “There should be one law for everyone, and if the JIT could be formed to investigate Faryal Talpur then why the same could not be formed to investigate Aleema Khan because if everyone is equal before the law in the country then why the law was different for Aleema Khan,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement on Saturday. Dr Nafisa Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made claims that he will not grant NRO to anyone but he should tell the nation why an NRO was given to his sister. “If there’s a law in the country then why Aleema Khan was not questioned how she owned the property in Dubai and what was the money trail for purchasing the property abroad and how the money was transferred?” she questioned.