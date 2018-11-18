Foreign currency dealer held

TOBA TEK SINGH: An FIA team Saturday arrested a prize bond and foreign currency dealer on Rajana Road. The FIA team arrested accused M Asif and his accomplice Najmul Hasan and recovered foreign currency worth Rs 409,975 and receipts of Hawala Hundi on charges of running the business illegally.

MAN DIES: A man died when men of two families clashed in a Gojra village on Saturday. According to Gojra Sadr police, over a dispute of the possession of a residential plot in Chak 156/GB men of deceased Irfan and accused Muzammal clashed. As a result, five people sustained injuries and Irfan died on the way to hospital.

FOUR COPS SACKED: District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar sacked four constables on Saturday. The DPO sacked cops Bashir, Naseer Ahmad, Zufiqar Ali and Hammad Ashraf over different charges.