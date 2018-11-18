AIOU approves plan to launch M Phil, PhD programmes in English

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to launch new programs, BS (English), M. Phil & PhD (English language and literature) from the next year.

An approval to this effect was given by the University’s Faculty Board of Social Sciences & Humanities in its meeting held here, said a press release on Saturday.

The Faculty Board also approved a proposal to rename the Department of English Languages, as Department of English Language, Literature & Linguistics.

The AIOU had already been providing MA and Graduate-level Diploma TEFL for the last many years.

There has been persistent demand from the students from all over the country for the introduction of English Language programs at higher education level.

The Faculty Board took the decision on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood.