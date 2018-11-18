Punjab CM announces development projects for Taunsa

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Taunsa Sharif for the first time after taking oath of the office and announced development projects worth billions of rupees besides inaugurating and lying foundation stone of various projects.

The chief minister also inaugurated dialysis unit at THQ Taunsa and the Urban Bus Service. He laid foundation stone of Boys Degree College Shadan Lund, Two-Way Indus Highway, a police station and the buildings of Tehsil Complex.

Addressing members of national and provincial assemblies from the area, the chief minister said the change had come and all poor areas including Taunsa Sharif were being transformed into developed cities.

He announced four years BS degree programme at boys and girl colleges of Taunsa, giving status of government technical institute to vocational centre, four primary schools for girls, a new public park and the construction of playgrounds in 10 schools.

The chief minister said the Indus Hospital consisting of 200 beds and equipped with modern technology would be set up in Taunsa and during his next visit he would lay the foundation stone of this project.

The Message Higher Secondary School will be set up in Taunsa under the Indus Foundation. The Insaaf Health Card will be launched in Dera Ghazi Khan soon while Model Rural Health Centre would be set up in Wohwa, he added.

Sakhi Sarwar dispensary will be upgraded to Rural Health Centre. He announced the construction of Wohwa Road and five embankments will be constructed for the protection of the life of the people.

He said 15 small dams will be constructed to preserve rainwater and after the renovation of Kamal and City Parks in Taunsa Sharif they would be handed over to PHA Lahore. Taunsa will be made a beautiful city. Streetlights, water supply and sewerage, tiles and beautification of entry and exit points would be done at a cost of Rs800m.

Nine projects of extension and construction of roads will be completed in Taunsa Tehsil at a cost of Rs 3 billion. Ten km long Taunsa bypass will be constructed. Ten kilometre long road of the city will also be constructed. Two kilometres long connecting road will be constructed till Sasti Basti. Twenty three kilometre long road from N55 to Kharar Buzdar will be restored after repair and construction. Construction activity of road from Taunsa to Musakhel will be expedited.

Efforts are being made to speedily construct Taunsa-Leyya Bridge. Livestock farm in Taunsa and a model cattle market in Kot Qasrani will be constructed. Special economic zone will be set up for development and progress of the people. A special mobile industrial training van will be provided for the technical training.

Interest free loans up to Rs 200,000 would be provided to skilled persons through the Punjab Small Industrial Corporation and up to Rs 50,000 loans would be provided through Akhuwat. A cricket coaching centre will also be set up in Taunsa with the corporation of the Pakistan Cricket Board and sports grounds would be constructed at the Union Council level. He said Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa were included in the Prime Minister Apna Ghar Housing Scheme. Passport office and more centres of NADRA will be set up Taunsa. An amount of Rs3 billion has been allocated for the elimination of poverty while cultural activities would be started soon to promote culture.

Addressing the gathering, CM Usman Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had selected an MPA from the poorest tehsil of Taunsa and he would come up to his expectations. He said resources had been diverted to the poor areas and problems of all areas including Taunsa will be resolved.

Taunsa will be made a district and PM Imran Khan will be asked to visit Taunsa. All resources are for you and you have complete right on them. Taunsa Sharif will be made most modern tehsil of Pakistan. The number of Arazi centres will be increased from 180 to 800. In the first phase 120 arazi centres will be added and mobile arazi centre would be also provided. The Board of Revenue has started the process of settlement to resolve problems about land in tribal areas. The jurisdiction of 1122 will increased wherever needed, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM also paid visit to shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Shah Suleman Taunsi. He laid wreath on the grave and offered Ffateha. He prayed for the solidarity and development of the country. He also visited Darbare Mehmoodiya and laid wreath. He made special prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.