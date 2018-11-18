close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Two minors killed in Mohmand incidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

GHALLANAI: Two minors were killed in two separate incidents in Mohmand tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that the first incident occurred in Qandaro area of Safi tehsil, when a speeding motorcycle crushed a minor boy identified as Rehmatullah, 9, leaving him seriously injured.

The wounded boy was taken to Ghallanai Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, a young girl electrocuted in Sultankhel area of Haleemzai tehsil. One Hajra, 5, daughter of Rahmanullah, was playing in home, when she touched the naked live wire. As a result, she received severe electric shocks and died on the spot.

