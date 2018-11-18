Seized drugs burnt in Swat

MINGORA: The police said on Saturday that they have burnt a large quantity of drugs seized during the past six years in Swat district.

The contrabands burnt included 240kg hashish, 14kg heroin, 135 grams of opium and 1059 litres of liquor were burnt, the police said.

The district police said that Judicial Magistrate Syed Mansoor Shah and Civil Judge Murtaza Khan examined the drugs that were burnt in their presence. Superintendent of Police (SP)-Investigation Zulfiqar Tanoli, District Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mujarab Khan and other police officials were also present.