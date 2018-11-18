Official praises performance of DRC in Karak

KARAK: District Police Officer Nowshair Khan has appreciated the performance of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and claimed that in the ongoing month, five major disputes have been resolved.

In a press release on Saturday, the district police chief claimed that reconciliation committees were performing very effective role in the resolution of the disputes in the district as they resolve issues while observing the Pakhtun culture.

He resolved to make the DRC and other committees more effective to play their role in maintaining peace in the district and also to get the poor people rid of courts’ expenditures through provision of cheap and rapid justice.