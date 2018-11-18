LDA to get over Rs1 bn on lease of petrol pump sites

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will get more than Rs 1 billion as advance rent of its 18 petrol pump sites for three years as the lease rights of the sites were auctioned the other day against a sum of Rs 332.6 million per year.

Officials said the auction was done on the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As a result of 25 per cent increase in the existing rent after three years, this amount will increase to Rs 1.25 billion.

The schedule for the auction of the rest four filling station sites will be announced very soon.

As many as 54 bidders, including the representatives of oil companies and others, had deposited earnest money for participating in the auction of lease rights of 22 petrol pump sites of LDA located in various localities of the provincial metropolis.

Maximum bid was offered for the petrol pump site situated opposite Liberty Market, Gulbarg, measuring two kanals, two marlas and 180 square feet.

The bid starting price for the rent of this site was fixed Rs 2,18,15,200 per year whereas it was auctioned for Rs.4,27,50,000 per year.

On the direction by LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan, Additional Director General (HQ) Rana Abdul Shukoor, Directors Estate Management Khurram Yaqub, Usman Ghania and Muhammad Nauman Khan, Director Finance Ali Shehzad and other officers supervised the auction held at LDA Community Centre, 239-A New Muslim Town, Lahore.