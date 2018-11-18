KP CM wants land record computerisation expedited

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered to expedite the process of land record computerisation.

He issued the order during a detailed briefing given to him by the Board of Revenue for land record computerization, said a handout.

Mahmood Khan stressed that land litigations were the highest because it was the primary concern of majority of the people.

Through the process of computerisation the right owners will be identified and transparency will be introduced into the system, which will make the process of deliverance of justice smooth as well as swift.

The chief minister was informed in detail about the computerisation process in Malakand Division, Upper Dir and Lower Dir for which he approved the summary and budget.

Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, administrative secretaries and commissioner Malakand were present at the occasion.

The chief minister directed to complete the land record computerisation in all districts of the province on a priority basis.

The chief minister was informed that in districts where the process was impeded because private organisations running the program were not paid, were now provided the required funds and the process is soon to be completed in these areas.