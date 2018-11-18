Man killed in Lahore accident

LAHORE: A 70-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in Shahdra police limits on Saturday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy after failing to identify him. The victim was trying to cross the road near Shahdra Mor when a car hit him from behind. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

The accused driver fled the scene. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is underway.