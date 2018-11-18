Thompson seizes lead in LPGA Tour Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIAMI, Florida: Lexi Thompson fired a bogey-free five-under par 67 on Friday to grab a three-shot lead midway through the LPGA Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.
Thompson, without a victory in 2018, capped her round with three straight birdies at Tiburon Golf Club to pull away from overnight leader Amy Olson and fellow American Brittany Lincicome.
Her 36-hole score of 12-under par 132 tied the tournament record set by Lydia Ko in 2016 and matched by Park Sung-hyun in 2017.
Lincicome was atop the leaderboard until a double-bogey at the par-four 15th followed by back-to-back bogeys at the last two holes.
That included a three-putt from four feet at the 18th that gave her a one-under 71 for an eight-under total of 135.
Olson followed up her first-round 63 with a 72 also shares second after a level-par 72 that included two birdies and two bogeys.
