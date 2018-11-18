Momota stunned, Tai injured in HK Open semis

HONG KONG: Badminton’s top-ranked players both made shock departures from the Hong Kong Open Saturday after Kento Momota was stunned by Son Wan-ho and Tai Tzu Ying retired with a waist injury.

Son triumphed 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in an exhausting 89 minutes after seeing off a late boost from the exhausted Japanese star in the decider.

Momota led through the first game but slipped for long enough for his opponent to level at 17-all after conceding six consecutive points.

He kept the edge after the interval before Son broke into the lead at 12-11 with a gravity-defying let after a tap at the net.

The Korean led through most of the third game but Momota kept at his heels, drawing level five times before an agonising miss on match point.

Taiwan’s Tai approached the umpire to submit her withdrawal moments after the first break against Nozomi Okuhara, after yielding the first game 12-21.

Okuhara had raced away with the match, leading 8-1 in three minutes before Tai fought back.

The 24-year-old top seed told reporters afterwards she was unfazed by her departure, and looked forward to the rest of the season.

Okuhara next faces Ratchanok Intanon, who blitzed second-ranked Akane Yamaguchi 21-9, 21-16 in the quarter-finals.

Intanon bounced back from a first game wipeout to win her match against South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun 10-21, 21-11, 21-17. In the women’s doubles, top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota are through to the last day after a marathon 105-minute 20-22, 21-9, 21-12 win over their Indonesian opponents.