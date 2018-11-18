close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
AFP
November 18, 2018
Sagan holds off Thomas to win Shanghai criterium

Sports

AFP
November 18, 2018

SHANGHAI: Peter Sagan beat off reigning Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas in a tense three-way tussle to the line to win the Tour’s Shanghai Criterium on Saturday.

The three-time world champion from Slovakia seared to the finish in a sprint with Welshman Thomas, who was second, with Italy’s Matteo Trentin a narrow third.

The Shanghai race was staged for the second time as part of the Tour de France’s efforts to boost its brand in China, a country once known as the “kingdom of bicycles”.

The race involved 20 laps around a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) street circuit that passed the distinctive China Art Museum.

Under mostly clear skies, Team Sky’s Thomas took the lead with three laps to go, with Sagan and Mitchelton-Scott team’s Trentin at close quarters.

After emerging from the trio in a nail-biting finish, the 28-year-old Sagan, of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, said: “I am very happy for this victory.

“I tried to save energy and see in the last three or four laps. I saw it was a strong group with Thomas and Trentin.” The star-studded race attracted a decent-sized crowd in central Shanghai.

