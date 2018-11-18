South Africa too strong for Australia in rain-hit T20

GOLD COAST, Australia: Speedster Chris Morris claimed two key wickets as South Africa strangled Australia to a 21-run victory in their rain-reduced Twenty20 International here on Saturday.

The South Africans easily protected their 108 for six total off 10 overs to restrict Australia to 87 for seven with Morris the star of the Proteas bowling attack.

Morris claimed the wickets of D’Arcy Short for a first-ball duck and Chris Lynn for 14 in his opening over to trigger a wicket slide.

The Australians fell away from 21 for one after two overs to be 60 for six upon the dismissal of Alex Carey for eight in the seventh over with Lungi Ngidi (2-16) and Andile Phehlukwayo (2-21) also among the wickets. Glenn Maxwell was Australia’s top-scorer with 38 off 23 balls with two sixes.

Earlier, Andrew Tye and Nathan Coulter-Nile claimed two wickets each as South Africa reached 108 for six after being sent into bat.

The Proteas got away to a flyer with opener Quinton de Kock clubbing 22 off 16 balls with two sixes and du Plessis hitting 27 from 15 balls.

The South Africans raced to 42 inside the opening three overs before Coulter-Nile claimed the wicket of Reeza Hendricks for 19 caught in the deep by Ben McDermott.

Maxwell had de Kock stumped by wicketkeeper Carey and two overs later du Plessis fell to a brilliant catch by Maxwell off Billy Stanlake.

That left South Africa at 84 for three, triggering a rash of late wickets for only 24 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen chipped in with 12 and David Miller hit 11, before he was the first of Tye’s wicket double.

Tye bowled out his only two overs at the end of the innings to finish with two for 18 while Coulter-Mile took two for 19. The match was reduced to 10 overs a side after heavy rain prevented a scheduled start.

Score Board

Australia won toss

South Africa

†Quinton de Kock st Carey b Maxwell 22

Reeza Hendricks c McDermott b Coulter-Nile 19

*Faf du Plessis c Maxwell b Stanlake 27

Heinrich Klaasen c Maxwell b

Coulter-Nile 12

David Miller c Short b Tye 11

Chris Morris c Carey b Tye 0

Farhaan Behardien not out 3

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 2

Extras (lb 7, nb 1, w 3) 11

Total (6 wickets, 10 overs) 108

Did not bat: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Fall: 1-42, 2-61, 3-84, 4-99, 5-104, 6-106

Bowling: Behrendorff 1-0-15-0; Stanlake 2-0-23-1 (2 w); Coulter-Nile 2-0-19-2; Maxwell 2-0-14-1; Short 1-0-12-0; Tye 2-0-18-2 (1 w, 1 nb)

Australia

*Aaron Finch b Ngidi 7

Chris Lynn b Morris 14

D’Arcy Short c Phehlukwayo b Morris 0

Glenn Maxwell c Behardien b Ngidi 38

Marcus Stoinis c sub (Markram) b Phehlukwayo 5

Ben McDermott c de Kock b

Phehlukwayo 4

†Alex Carey c Klaasen b Shamsi 8

Nathan Coulter-Nile not out 2

Extras (lb 5, w 4) 9

Total (7 wickets, 10 overs) 87

Did not bat: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake

Fall: 1-21, 2-26, 3-27, 4-37, 5-43, 6-60, 7-87

Bowling: Rabada 2-0-21-0 (1 w); Ngidi 2-0-16-2 (1 w); Morris 2-0-12-2 (1 w); Phehlukwayo 2-0-21-2 (1 w); Shamsi

2-0-12-1

Result: South Africa won by 21 runs

Man of the Match: Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Umpires: Gerard Abood and Paul Wilson (Australia). TV umpire: Simon Fry (Australia). Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)