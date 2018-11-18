ACC wants cricket in next Asian Games

KARACHI: The members of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) want the inclusion of cricket in the 2022 Asian Games to be held in China.

This was agreed upon during the council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lahore on Saturday. Delegates from ACC member countries and officials were in attendance.

The members were briefed about the ACC development plans, events and programmes implemented in 2017.

The members also discussed the possibilities of the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan through the ACC platform.

The Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 is being jointly hosted by PCB and Sri Lanka Cricket, with the Group B matches taking place in Karachi next month (Group A matches are being held in Sri Lanka).

The members felt it was a step in the right direction to bring cricket back to Pakistan.

The ACC Presidency was handed over to Bangladesh with Nazmul Hassan (President Bangladesh Cricket Board) taking over from Ehsan Mani (Chairman PCB) for the term 2018-2020.

Mani, in his address, thanked the ACC and ICC officials.

“I want to thank the ACC members, Mr David Richardson (ICC, CEO) and other officials for coming over to Lahore for the AGM. The Asian region, comprising the biggest fan base, is incredibly important for the future of international cricket,” Mani said.

Commenting on his new role, Nazimul said that he was honoured to take over the coveted position.

“My foremost endeavour would be to bring the Asian cricket playing countries together and promote the sport around the region,” he said.

During the meeting, Afghanistan was also unanimously selected as the full member of the ACC.

ICC CEO David Richardson gave a presentation to the ACC member countries on the ICC Global Strategy and how it can help them boost the game. Pakistan hosted the AGM for the first time in more than a decade.