Boult leads NZ fightback against Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Left-arm pacer Trent Boult helped New Zealand foil Pakistan’s advantage with four wickets as the first Test was evenly poised after day two here on Saturday.

Boult’s 4-54 derailed the Pakistani batsmen who were bowled out for 227 in response to New Zealand’s first innings total of 153.

He was well supported by debutant spinner Ajaz Patel (2-64) and Colin de Grandhomme (2-30) as Pakistan managed a first innings lead of just 74.

New Zealand then battled to 56-1 when bad light forced umpires to end the day with 4.2 overs still remaining.

The Black Caps still trail by 18 runs with nine wickets remaining.

Skipper Kane Williamson will hold the key for his team as he walked off with 27 not out and with him opener Jeet Raval on 26 not out.

The pair has added 56 for the second wicket after Tom Latham was bowled by Hasan Ali for nought in the second over, negotiating the spin bowling well under cloudy conditions.

Pakistan squandered a good chance of taking a big lead through some inept batting, with only Babar Azam (62), Asad Shafiq (43) and Haris Sohail (38) making significant contributions.

Babar hit five boundaries in his 109-ball knock and was the last man out when he edged Boult for wicketkeeper BJ Watling to take a low diving catch.

Pakistan had resumed at 59-2 but lost overnight batsmen Haris and Azhar Ali (22) in the space of just six balls at the same score of 91.

Haris was the more confident of the pair who added 64 for the third wicket.

He hit four boundaries but was caught at short mid-wicket by Latham after a loose shot off leg-spinner Ish Sodhi’s low full toss.

Azhar was dropped by Jeet Raval off Boult on 19 and was again lucky two runs later when given not out as the fast bowler reviewed for a leg-before decision.

But Boult had the last laugh, forcing an edge off Azhar’s bat for Watling’s one-handed diving catch.

In spite of losing those two wickets during the morning session, Pakistan were well-placed at 144-4 at lunch, seeking a big lead to get a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series.

But Boult checked their progress by dismissing Asad for 43, bowled off an inside edge. That was 174-5, the start of a passage that saw Pakistan’s last six wickets fall for 63 runs.

Patel had Sarfraz Ahmed caught off a miscued sweep for two and Bilal Asif stumped by Watling for 11 while Boult, de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner also chipped in.

Score Board

New Zealand won toss

New Zealand 1st Innings 153 all out (K Williamson 63; Yasir 3-54)

Pakistan 1st Innings

Imam-ul-Haq c Williamson b de Grandhomme 6

Mohammad Hafeez c Williamson b Boult 20

Azhar Ali c Watling b Boult 22

Haris Sohail c Latham b Sodhi 38

Asad Shafiq b Boult 43

Babar Azam c Watling b Boult 62

*†Sarfraz Ahmed c Wagner b Patel 2

Bilal Asif st Watling b Patel 11

Yasir Shah c Watling b Wagner 9

Hasan Ali c Taylor b de Grandhomme 4

Mohammad Abbas not out 0

Extras (b 4, lb 4, nb 1, w 1) 10

Total (all out, 83.2 overs) 227

Fall: 1-27, 2-27, 3-91, 4-91, 5-174, 6-177, 7-195, 8-220, 9-227, 10-227

Bowling: Boult 18.2-6-54-4; de Grandhomme 13-6-30-2; Patel 24-4-64-2; Wagner 18-5-30-1 (1 nb, 1 w); Sodhi 10-0-41-1

New Zealand 2nd Innings

J Raval not out 26

T Latham b Hasan 0

*K Williamson not out 27

Extras (b 3) 3

Total (1 wicket, 22.4 overs) 56

Still to bat: R Taylor, H Nicholls, †B J Watling, C de Grandhomme, I Sodhi, N Wagner, A Patel, T Boult

Fall: 1-0

Bowling: Abbas 6-4-5-0; Hasan 4-1-12-1; Yasir 8-1-21-0; Sohail 1-0-1-0; Asif 3-0-13-0; Hafeez 0.4-0-1-0

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (Australia) and Ian Gould (England). TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia). Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)