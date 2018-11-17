Land dispute: Man seeks action against official jirga for demanding bribe

BARA: A member of Bar Qambarkhel tribe asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take action against official jirga members for demanding bribe from him.

Speaking at a press conference at Bara Press Club on Friday, Abdul Majeed Afridi alleged that an influential person identified as Khan Shah wanted to occupy his land.

“According to tribal customs, we held a jirga under the supervision of Shalobar tribe elders,” he said He claimed the jirga decided the issue in his favour.

He maintained that his opponent had again sent him a notice through the Khyber administration and held an official jirga which included Abdul Wahid, Abdullah Shah and Mutabar Khan.

Abdul Majeed Afridi alleged his opponent bribed the jirga members and administration officials who decided the case against him.“The jirga members had demanded money or four kanal of land but I did not fulfill their demand,” he alleged, adding, why should he give them four kanal of land from his forefather’s property?”

He said he had given a written application to the Bara administration, but it did not act upon it.

Abdul Majeed Afridi said if the jirga did not review the decision, it could lead to an armed clash between their two tribes.