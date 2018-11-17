TCKP to install chairlift from Naran to Saiful Muluk Lake

MANSEHRA: The Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has announced to install a chairlift from Naran to Saiful Muluk Lake and asked the district administration to ban construction of buildings, hotels and other structures on the route.

A circular issued by the Mansehra deputy commissioner on Friday revealed that people were illegally building hotels and other structures alongside the road to the lake and other route specified for installation of chairlift from Naran.

“I, deputy commissioner in the exercise of powers conferred upon me under section 144 of CrPC do hereby prohibit/impose a ban on all kind of construction surrounding 500 meters on all sides of land acquired for chairlift and parking of Saiful Muluk road in Naran,” said the circular.

It would be pertinent to mention here that Awami National Party in its government had finalised programme to install chairlift from Naran to Saiful Muluk lake after coming into power in 2008 general elections but work on the project, which might enhance tourism in Kaghan valley, could not be started.