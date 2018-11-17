Health facilities sealed in Dabgari

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Ad per directions of the Peshawar High Court, the Federal Investigation Agency Peshawar and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission on Friday conducted raids in Dabgari Garden and sealed a number of health facilities for not fulfilling the criteria.
A spokesman for the HCC said they sealed Habib Medical Centre, Riaz Echo Cardiology Lab, Faraz Naseem X-ray, Al-Falah Medical Centre, Al Maroof Maternity Home, Pak-China Kidney Centre, Mohmand Digital X-ray, National Kidney Stone Centre due to recovery of expired medicines, unhygienic condition of operation theatres and absence of doctors, radiologist and other registered paramedics from clinics, OTs and labs.
PESHAWAR: Ad per directions of the Peshawar High Court, the Federal Investigation Agency Peshawar and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission on Friday conducted raids in Dabgari Garden and sealed a number of health facilities for not fulfilling the criteria.
A spokesman for the HCC said they sealed Habib Medical Centre, Riaz Echo Cardiology Lab, Faraz Naseem X-ray, Al-Falah Medical Centre, Al Maroof Maternity Home, Pak-China Kidney Centre, Mohmand Digital X-ray, National Kidney Stone Centre due to recovery of expired medicines, unhygienic condition of operation theatres and absence of doctors, radiologist and other registered paramedics from clinics, OTs and labs.
Comments