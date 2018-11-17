Health facilities sealed in Dabgari

PESHAWAR: Ad per directions of the Peshawar High Court, the Federal Investigation Agency Peshawar and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission on Friday conducted raids in Dabgari Garden and sealed a number of health facilities for not fulfilling the criteria.

A spokesman for the HCC said they sealed Habib Medical Centre, Riaz Echo Cardiology Lab, Faraz Naseem X-ray, Al-Falah Medical Centre, Al Maroof Maternity Home, Pak-China Kidney Centre, Mohmand Digital X-ray, National Kidney Stone Centre due to recovery of expired medicines, unhygienic condition of operation theatres and absence of doctors, radiologist and other registered paramedics from clinics, OTs and labs.