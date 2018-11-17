Man injured in Bajaur blast

KHAR: A man sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion at Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that one Amir Muhammad was on his way when the explosion occurred at Hasham Babra area in Nawagai tehsil, leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar wherefrom he was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition. The district administration registered the case and started the investigation.