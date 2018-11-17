Faiz & Kaifi Azmi always struggled to end injustice, inequality

LAHORE: Faiz and Kaifi shared the same ideology, an ideology of love for humanity, of equality for all, and that was their worldview and the common grounds for their friendship.

This was the crux of a thought-provoking first and the most memorable interactive session, titled “Faiz & Kaifi” at Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall’s jam-packed Hall No 1 Friday afternoon.

The inaugural day of the four-day long 4th International Faiz Festival started with a great fanfare, along with a glittering galaxy of super stars of the literary, art and performing arts world, from all corners of Pakistan and many other countries of the world, including India.

The interactive session, which was conducted by Mira Hashmi and Adeel Hashmi, and comprised of Shabana Azmi & Salima Hashmi, two renowned and illustrious daughters of larger-than-life figures i.e. Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Kaifi Azmi, attracted top personalities from every walk of life to the venue.

Shabana Azmi, while responding to a question by Adeel Hashmi regarding the meaning of ‘Ideology’ and the basis of friendship between Faiz and Kaifi Azmi, replied that both had a special love for humanity. All their lives they lived and worked for the downtrodden. Both of these giants of our times had the common element of their love for humanity and elimination of discrimination, injustice and inequality, and that was exactly the biggest bond, the real basis of their friendship.

She told that the first colour she saw when she opened her eyes in this world was ‘Red’ because her father was in the Communist Party and they were living in the flats which were the hub of the Communist Party of India’s activities. Recalling her days with her father and during a trip down the memory lane, Shabana Azmi shared that a lot of renowned personalities used to come to their home and despite their’s being a humble dwelling, many of the bigwigs and renowned figures would prefer to stay at their home due to the warmth and hospitality they would receive at Kaifi Azmi’s home.

She said that her father was very brave but very simple man. He was very active even near the end of his life. He visited his village after 40 years and started to work there to change the lives of the people.

Regarding change, Shabana recalled her father’s advice to her, which she never forgot, that change never comes on a pace we desire; it takes its own time and when we work for change, we must remember that if we work with honesty and commitment, then change is inevitable, but not necessarily in our own lifetime.

Shabana Azmi said that she first met Faiz in Moscow; he had a very charming and very impressive personality and she got confused at the first meeting, because she could not recall a single verse of Faiz when Faiz asked her about it.

About Javed Akhtar, Shabana said that Javed Akhtar had a great similarity with her father, he had many qualities of my father and that was one of the main reasons for choosing him as her husband. She added that “he is a tough act to follow, but the biggest feminist I know”.

Salima Hashmi narrated very interesting incidents and sweet memories about her father Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Her father was a very loving human being and once, when asked about the reason for his habit of loving everyone, he replied that the women of his house had spoiled him with their love and pampering and he was just trying to return that love.