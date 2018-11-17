close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
Obaid Abrar Khan
November 17, 2018
Al Azizia, Flagship references: NAB court seeks another extension in deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court-II hearing two corruption references against the Sharif family has formally requested the Supreme Court for another extension in deadline to conclude cases filed by the NAB. In a letter addressed to the chief justice of Pakistan, Judge Arshad Malik said the trial against Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia and Flagship Investment references was nearing conclusion. “It is not possible to complete the trial by the deadline given by the Supreme Court thus more time should be given,” wrote the judge.

The letter further mentioned that the suspect was recording his statement in Al Azizia reference while arguments were being presented on the last witness’s statement in the Flagship Investment reference.

The Supreme Court had on October 12 granted final extension to the accountability court to conclude Flagship Investment and Al Azizia references by November 17.

Justice Nisar had remarked that the apex court will not grant any further extension to conclude the trial.

