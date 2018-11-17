Senate body chief seeks report on KP SP’s murder

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior’s Chairman, Senator Rehman Malik, has taken notice of the brutal murder of Shaheed SP Tahir Khan, a KP police officer, who was kidnapped from Islamabad on October 26, 2018 and found dead on November 12, 2018, in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province.

He has strongly condemned the murderer of police officer and has expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family. He, in a letter, has asked the Ministry of Interior and other departments concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the following:-

Complete bio-data of the slain police officer-- SP Tahir Dawar. His complete career background and history of any feud. Time of abduction from Islamabad and statement of his family and place of occurrence and presence of mob phones in the area/ geo fencing.

Efforts so far made by the Islamabad / KP Police and the back ground of his abduction. Any trail / eye witness account of abduction into Afghanistan. What information was passed leading towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces after abduction? What was last geo-location of his telephone and complete record of his calls before one week of his abduction?