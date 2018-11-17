FIA nabs nine human traffickers

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) teams Friday arrested nine alleged human traffickers. Reportedly, the FIA teams conducted raids at Sialkot, Narowal and Gujranwala and arrested accused Tahir Rashid, Mazhar Iqbal, Allah Noor, Aalam, Mushtaq, M Iqbal, Farhan Adeel and M Khalid. All of them were allegedly involved in illegally sending people abroad. Meanwhile, the FIA team has also unearthed an illegal currency exchange at Wazirabad. During the raid, the team arrested accused Adnan Asmat and recovered Pakistani and foreign currency from him.

FOUR GOVT OFFICERS HELD FOR FRAUD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment team Friday arrested four officers of the district accounts office Gujrat over their alleged involvement in millions of rupees fraud in the employees accounts. Regional director Fareed Ahmed said the action was taken on the written letter of superintendent jail Gujrat, in which he mentioned that a district jail clerk Sohail Arshad, in connivance with the accounts department officers, withdrew millions of rupees from the accounts of in-service and retired officials. During the investigation, it was revealed that assistant accounts officer Syed Qasim Raza, M Shabbir, Javed Hussain and M Asif were involved in this fraud.