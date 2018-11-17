No petrol for motorcyclists without helmet

RAWALPINDI: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir has issued directions to all petrol pumps not to supply petrol to motorcyclists without helmet. The local management has issued notification of this direction here on Friday.

The traffic wardens have also ban drive to motorcyclists without helmet here on Mall Road. The traffic wardens are not allowing motorcyclists without helmet to drive on Mall Road on Friday. The local management and traffic officials have also established stalls of helmet where motorcyclists could buy all kinds of helmets on cheaper prices than open market shops. The local management has established helmet stalls here at Katcherry Chowk, Mareer Hasan and Jhelum Road. The Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir said I will obey the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC) at any cost. I have directed all petrol pumps of Rawalpindi to stop fuel supply to motorcyclists without helmet. We will never allow motorcyclists without helmet to drive on roads, he warned.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of the Lahore High Court has directed chief traffic police and police high ups to take departmental action against cops and traffic wardens if they are found riding motorbikes without wearing helmet as well as the side mirrors. “No one is above the law, a judge of Lahore High Court had been ticketed through e-ticket system, adding if judges are paying the fine so why not others”, Justice Qureshi remarked. He said judges of Lahore High Court admired the new e-ticket system as everyone is equal in the eye of law.

Justice Qureshi passed the direction when a lawyer Abdullah Malik during the proceedings prayed the court to pass direction for those police officials, including traffic wardens for riding their bikes without helmets, adding the law is equal to all if citizens are being ticketed why not the officials could be fined on same violation.