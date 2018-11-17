Missing man found dead

NANKANA SAHIB: A man was found dead near a graveyard at Syedwala on Friday.

Nazir Ahmed was going to Nankana when six accused, including Asif, Sanata and Afsar Ali allegedly abducted him on November 13.

Ahmed's wife Surraiya Bibi gave an application to Syedwala police station, fearing the kidnappers might have killed her husband. Police registered a case. On Friday, his body was recovered near the graveyard.

Meanwhile, the victim’s relatives protested against the police for not arresting the accused.

They blocked Syedwala-Bucheki Road and also set tyres on fire. Meanwhile, DSP Baraghar Waqarul Haq reached the spot and assured them of arresting the accused soon.

TWO KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Two persons were killed and three seriously injured in a road accident near village Paraywali on Friday.

Reportedly, two motorcycles collided with each other which seriously injured 22-year-old Zeeshan, two-year-old Tahir, 20-year-old Shahroz, 25-year-old Mafia Bibi and 30-year-old Manzoor Hussain. They were were shifted to DHQ Hospital where Zeeshan and Tahir succumbed to injuries.