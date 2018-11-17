Wapda to add 21,000MWs power by 2030: chairman

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) planned to add 20 million acre feet of water storage and 21,000 MWs power generation by 2030, said Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain here on Friday.

He was speaking with a delegation of the National Security Workshop, National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, led by Major General Samrez Salik at the WAPDA House. He briefed the delegation about the water scenario and Wapda development projects in water and hydropower sectors.

Giving a rundown of the challenges and issues faced by Pakistan in the water sector, the Wapda chairman said that per capita water availability in the country came down from 5,650 cubic meter in 1951 to an alarming level of 908 cubic meter per annum, pushing Pakistan to the stage of a water-scarce country. Pakistan could store only 10 per cent of its annual river flows, whereas the average water storage capacity in the world stood at 40 per cent. “Instead of increasing our storage capacity, we have lost more than one-fourth of the storage capacity of our dams.” The live water storage capacity that was 16.26 million acre feet (MAF) in 1976 decreased to 13.68 MAF, which equaled to a meager 30-day carryover capacity, while India had a carryover capacity of 170 days, Egypt 700 days and America 900 days, he said, adding that a sustainable long-term plan was required to tackle the looming water crisis in Pakistan. “The mechanism in vogue for implementing development projects in Pakistan will take us nowhere. The concept of paradigm shift is required to improve water situation and handle the monster of circular debt. The carryover water storage capacity has to be increased from 30 days to 120 days. Likewise, the ratio of low-cost hydel electricity also needs to be drastically improved,” he said.

Dilating upon the vision for construction of dams and hydropower projects, the chairman said the Wapda planned to add 2 MAF to water storage capacity up to 2023 in short term, 18 MAF up to 2030 in medium term and 23 MAF up to 2050 in long term. The Wapda already added 2,487-megawatt hydel electricity to the national grid by completing Golen Gol, Neelum Jhelum and Tarbela 4th Extension hydropower projects. It planned to add 4,582 MWs up to 2023 and another 16180 MWs up to 2030.

He said the challenges could be overcome if there was a will and robust institutions existed. The construction work on two multi-purpose mega projects namely Mohmand Dam and Diamer Bhasha Dam would start in 2019. Both projects would have a cumulative live water storage capacity of 7.07 MAF and power generation capacity of 5300 MWs. He answered queries raised by members of the delegation. Later, the delegation head and the Wapda chairman exchanged souvenirs.