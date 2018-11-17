Hole-in-one keeps An on top

SYDNEY: An Byeong-hun sunk a hole-in-one to win an expensive watch and retain a share of the lead at the Australian Open on Friday, alongside local hope Max McCardle.

They are one shot clear at eight-under-par from in-form Matt Kuchar who is lurking dangerously with his confidence surging after winning in Mexico last week.Amateur David Micheluzzi, playing only his second professional event, and fellow Australian Jake McLeod are alongside the American world number 29.

Another American, Keegan Bradley, who won the BMW Championships this year, made his move with a 66 to be two behind the leaders in a group of seven including Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Japanese amateur Keita Nakajima.

South Korea’s An, who like Kuchar plays on the US PGA Tour, hit a seven iron on the short par-three 15th at The Lakes course in Sydney and couldn’t believe his eyes when it dropped in the hole.