DSL Cricket reaches semifinals stage

LAHORE: Descon, Nestle, Packages and Fatima Group qualified for the semi-finals of 2nd Descon Super League (DSL) here the other day.
As many as four quarter-finals were played in Township Whites Cricket Ground and Valencia Cricket Ground. In the first quarter-final at Township Whites, Descon thrashed FBR by 8 wickets. Batting first, FBR scored 141 runs which Descon chased in 14.4 overs losing just 2 wickets. Descon captain Faheem Butt grabbed 4 wickets and was awarded man of the match.
In the second quarter-final at Township, Fatima Group outclassed ICI Pakistan by 9 wickets. In the first quarter-final at Valencia Ground, Nestle defeated Tetra Pak by 39 runs while in the second quarter-final at same venue, Packages overpowered Nespak by 91 runs.
Comments