LRCA Inter-Zonal U-19 cricket in full swing

LAHORE: Three more league matches were decided in fifth round of pool-A of ongoing LRCA Inter Zonal Under-19 cricket tournament at different venues of Lahore City and North Zone Blues qualified for the final after obtaining 10 points in Pool A.

West Zone Blues beat West Zone Whites by 87 runs at Ittefaq LRCA Ground Lahore. Scores: West Zone Blues batting first 222/8 in 40 overs (Urva Butt 80, M Hamza 35, Haris Ashfaq 4/37, Yasin Khan 2/37). West Zone Whites 135/10 in 28.5 overs (Mujahid Ali 25, Hasnat Abbas 25, Usama Sadiq 3/28, Zeeshan Ali 3/29).

In second match, North Zone Blues beat North Zone Whites by 8 wickets at Kashmir Crown Ground and moved into Final.

Scores: North Zone Whites batting first 200/9 in 40 overs (Ayan Ali 50, Tariq Hafeez 2/16, M Hammad 2/19, Ghufran Hadi 2/30, M Israr 2/39). North Zone Blues 202/2 in 31.5 overs (M Hammad 70 not out, Atif Gondal 68 not out).

In third match, East Zone Blues beat East Zone Whites by 7 wickets at Aleem Dar Academy Ground.

Scores: East Zone Whites batting first 211/8 in 35 overs (Faizan Aas 91, Saifullah 31, Saif Khan 4/27). East Zone Blues 212/3 in 34 overs (Saad Jameel 99 not out, Umair Shah 54).